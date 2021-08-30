Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRL opened at $436.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.33 and a 52-week high of $443.56. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $395.49.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.13.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.