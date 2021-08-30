Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM opened at $118.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.80. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $76.17 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.