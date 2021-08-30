Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $133.48 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.