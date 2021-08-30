Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,176 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,319,000 after purchasing an additional 149,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after acquiring an additional 94,114 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,627,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,733,000 after acquiring an additional 23,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,590,000 after acquiring an additional 140,769 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY stock opened at $203.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 1.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $209.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.79.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.33.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,297 shares of company stock worth $23,297,572. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

