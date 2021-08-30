Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,922 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 58.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $74.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $75.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.