Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 19,588 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,588 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.0% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 143,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Energy Transfer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,408,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,858,000 after purchasing an additional 39,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 61.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 153,710 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $213,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.49 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ET shares. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,897,146.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

