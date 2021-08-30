Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 5,989 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,716 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 273,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 53,768 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $78,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.13. KeyCorp has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

