Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in Cummins by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Cummins by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.68.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.61 on Monday, hitting $238.69. 925,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,743. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Cummins’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.