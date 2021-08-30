Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Lessened by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,451 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Cummins worth $36,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 66.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,715,000 after acquiring an additional 246,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 82.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 410,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,022,000 after acquiring an additional 185,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.68.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.90. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

