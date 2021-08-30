Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 64.8% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 434,151 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $15,996,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $14,831,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 242,377 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

