Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Customers Bancorp traded as high as $43.89 and last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CUBI. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In related news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

