CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $200.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CyberArk Software traded as high as $169.74 and last traded at $169.13, with a volume of 8892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.79.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.56.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

