CyberFi Token (CFi) Price Reaches $8.00 on Exchanges

CyberFi Token (CURRENCY:CFi) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, CyberFi Token has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One CyberFi Token coin can now be bought for $8.00 or 0.00016405 BTC on major exchanges. CyberFi Token has a total market cap of $13.71 million and $66,339.00 worth of CyberFi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

About CyberFi Token

CyberFi Token (CRYPTO:CFi) is a coin. CyberFi Token’s total supply is 2,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,013 coins. CyberFi Token’s official website is cyberfi.tech . CyberFi Token’s official Twitter account is @cofound_it

According to CryptoCompare, “Cofound.it is a decentralized platform that connects startups, experts and investors worldwide. The platform seeks to be a hub where projects can be easily kickstarted and the best projects are selected, helped with expert coaches, given promotional funds and showcased to the investor community. The CFI token powers the interactions on the platform. “

CyberFi Token Coin Trading

