CyberVein (CVT) Price Tops $0.0140 on Major Exchanges

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, CyberVein has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One CyberVein coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $14.86 million and approximately $169,635.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CyberVein

CVT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org . The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberVein's big-data solution is based on the PISR (private, interlink, secure, robust) distributed database, database operations are stored on CyberVein blockchain network which runs on a Proof-of-Contribution (PoC) consensus mechanism. The solution is focusing on enterprise-level “blockchain + big-data” customized services. CVT is the native utility token that is used for: Storage payment: The data owner pays the corresponding storage fee based on the file size and bandwidth consumed in such a process.Computing power payment: Payments from user to owner for usage, and remuneration for software developers is going to be exclusively conducted in CVT.Data exchange: On CyberVein's federated learning platform, the data acquirer trades the data at a price contracted between the two parties for distributed modeling applications.CROSS NFT issuance payment: Dapp businesses are obligated to pay for Storage and Data Exchange in light of network resources occupied, and may set up CyberVein token as a means of payment to issue NFT or conduct business in accordance to their desired business model. “

Buying and Selling CyberVein

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

