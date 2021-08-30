Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.07. 586,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,855,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

