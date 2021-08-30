Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,399,704,000 after acquiring an additional 478,165 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323,274 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,313,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after purchasing an additional 195,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total value of $1,533,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,970 shares in the company, valued at $71,451,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,879 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,541 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $143.97. The company had a trading volume of 46,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,604. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.12.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

