Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $4.32 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.1% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.49. 349,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,212,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.