Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $6.61 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Diageo comprises approximately 1.7% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Diageo by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after acquiring an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 803.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,995. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The firm has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.