Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $315.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,098. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $316.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.53. The firm has a market cap of $163.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.