Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 1,481 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after buying an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Novartis by 16.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 16.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 5.1% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.64. 40,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.24. The stock has a market cap of $204.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

