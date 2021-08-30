Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 2,470 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $239,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Amgen by 77.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 11.9% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,932. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.