D and Z Media Acquisition (NYSE:DNZ) Shares Up 0.1%

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. 15,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 35,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,942,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

