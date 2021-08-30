D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,843 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $19,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

DHI stock opened at $96.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

