DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $14.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.53. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2023 earnings at $14.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

ULTA opened at $387.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.40. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 74.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 198.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 25,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,323,000 after buying an additional 37,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

