DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.97 Million

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. DAFI Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.97 million and $440,843.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,855,824 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

Buying and Selling DAFI Protocol

