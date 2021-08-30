Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.00

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 56967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daikin Industries,Ltd. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

