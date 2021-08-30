Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the July 29th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKILY opened at $24.27 on Monday. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKILY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

