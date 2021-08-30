DAOBet Market Cap Achieves $5.51 Million (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $643.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,782.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.54 or 0.01315112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.76 or 0.00370552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.24 or 0.00320274 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002955 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

