DAOventures (DVD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $224,660.00

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $224,660.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013412 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,532,337 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.