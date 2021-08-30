Darwinia Network (RING) One Day Volume Tops $19.26 Million

Darwinia Network (CURRENCY:RING) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. Darwinia Network has a total market cap of $35.17 million and approximately $19.26 million worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Darwinia Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0756 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Darwinia Network has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darwinia Network Profile

Darwinia Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2016. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,070,806,951 coins and its circulating supply is 465,137,920 coins. The official website for Darwinia Network is darwinia.network . The official message board for Darwinia Network is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork . Darwinia Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Darwinia Network is an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. “

Darwinia Network Coin Trading

