Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.34. Daseke posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DSKE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Daseke has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Daseke by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after acquiring an additional 63,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Daseke by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 70,649 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Daseke by 118.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 521,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Daseke by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 116,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Daseke by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 122,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Daseke stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,858. The firm has a market cap of $610.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Daseke has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.