Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Gap Up to $9.40

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $9.85. Daseke shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 4,079 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Get Daseke alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $624.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.67.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the first quarter valued at about $6,919,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 118.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 521,942 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new stake in Daseke in the second quarter worth $3,277,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the first quarter worth about $3,799,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter valued at about $3,224,000. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.