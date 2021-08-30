Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Up 33.7% in August

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the July 29th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
DASTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. AlphaValue cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 90,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,026. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 96.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.