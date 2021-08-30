Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. 1,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 74,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $9,396,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,467,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,385,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

