Datamine (DAM) Achieves Market Cap of $439,177.50

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Datamine has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Datamine coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $439,177.50 and approximately $23,148.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.02 or 0.00397729 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001681 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $508.35 or 0.01042070 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,194,235 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

