Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Down to $38.28

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.28, but opened at $37.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $36.73, with a volume of 12,158 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.48.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 5,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $243,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,632.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,715 shares of company stock worth $1,464,680. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,376,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after buying an additional 530,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,108,000 after buying an additional 365,175 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,992,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after purchasing an additional 299,044 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

