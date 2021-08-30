David B. Wells Acquires 200,000 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director David B. Wells purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,406. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -33.61 and a beta of -0.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIMS. raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 61,774 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,946,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 56,026 shares during the period. 35.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

