David B. Wells Acquires 50,000 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director David B. Wells bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
David B. Wells also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 13th, David B. Wells bought 200,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $1,780,000.00.
Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,406. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of -0.13.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.