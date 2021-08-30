David B. Wells Acquires 50,000 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director David B. Wells bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David B. Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, David B. Wells bought 200,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $1,780,000.00.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,406. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of -0.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 36.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $49,923,000. Institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

