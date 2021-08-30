David B. Wells Purchases 50,000 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director David B. Wells purchased 50,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $389,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David B. Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, David B. Wells purchased 200,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $1,780,000.00.

HIMS traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $8.08. 4,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,406. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

