David C. Shelton Sells 8,689 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) SVP David C. Shelton sold 8,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $304,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CC traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.99. 778,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. Equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CC. Bank of America began coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

