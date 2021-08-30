David C. Shelton Sells 8,689 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) SVP David C. Shelton sold 8,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $304,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE CC traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.99. 778,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $38.87.
The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. Equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have commented on CC. Bank of America began coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.
The Chemours Company Profile
The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.
