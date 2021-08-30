DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Holdings Decreased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,734 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DaVita were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Shares of DVA opened at $130.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.