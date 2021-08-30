Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.50. 44,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 18,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.69.

Daxor Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)

Daxor Corp. is a biotechnology company which develops and manufactures BVA-100 blood volume analyzer, an instrument that measures human blood volume. Its IDANT division provides autologous blood storage; and andrology services, such as semen analysis, sperm washing and general lab testing. The company was founded by Joseph Feldschuh in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

