DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Trading Up 12.5%

DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG)’s share price traded up 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.50 and last traded at $67.50. 355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average of $66.81.

DBM Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBMG)

DBM Global, Inc engages in the fabrication and installation of steel structures. The firm offers integrated steel construction services; and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems.

