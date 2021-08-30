DDH1 Ltd (ASX:DDH) Plans $0.02 Final Dividend

DDH1 Ltd (ASX:DDH) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0218 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

