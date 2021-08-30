DE Burlo Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 289,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned 0.55% of e.l.f. Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 47,497 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $422,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $1,246,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,635 shares of company stock worth $3,134,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELF. Raymond James initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Shares of ELF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,971. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 127.88 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

