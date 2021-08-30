DE Burlo Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 54,000 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,882,000 after acquiring an additional 306,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,164,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,403,000 after buying an additional 174,684 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,751,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,652,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,150,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,064,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $70.17. 23,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,570. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $71.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.88.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $2,705,700. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.