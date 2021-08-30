DE Burlo Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 69,600 Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Brooks Automation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.99. 8,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.94. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

