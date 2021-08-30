DE Burlo Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 3.0% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Discover Financial Services worth $18,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after buying an additional 9,226,724 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after buying an additional 3,156,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after buying an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $61,976,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,018,000 after buying an additional 569,192 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

Shares of DFS traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.79. 30,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.78. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $51.74 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.