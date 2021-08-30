DE Burlo Group Inc. Buys 22,300 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up about 2.0% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,412 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,805,000 after purchasing an additional 648,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,359,000 after purchasing an additional 456,714 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,448.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,419,000 after acquiring an additional 184,471 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

J traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.87. 3,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,418. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.15 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.