DE Burlo Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DE Burlo Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,740 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $8.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $556.69. 15,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,911. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.97. The company has a market capitalization of $219.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.07 and a 52 week high of $560.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

